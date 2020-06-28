Gary W. "GW" Bauer, 75, of 24 Sonny Lane, St. Marys, died on Friday, June 26, 2020 following a brief illness.
He was born on November 12, 1944, in St. Marys, a son of the late Richard and Marie Vollmer Bauer.
Mr. Bauer was a graduate of St. Marys High School, class of 1965. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Gary retired in 2010 from the City of St. Marys, having worked for many years on the road crew. He had also been employed by Sylvania for a number of years.
Always an avid Steelers fan, Gary also enjoyed socializing with his friends and girlfriend at the Eagles Club, where he was a longtime member. He was lovingly referred to as "Steve" by his brothers, and will fondly be remembered for his love of his 50's Chevrolet.
He is survived by one daughter, Lori Milliard and her husband Ray of Johnsonburg, by his three grandchildren; Mason, Rayce, and Kallie, by one brother; John B. "Bruce" Bauer, and by his longtime girlfriend, Susan Lion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Richard J. "Dick" Bauer, Jr. and Kenneth Bauer.
Funeral Services for Gary W. "GW" Bauer will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lynch-Green Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Military Honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m..
Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.