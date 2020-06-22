Genevieve K. "Jane" Curci, 87, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of East Kaul Avenue, St. Marys, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Elk Haven, after a brief illness.
She was born January 3, 1933, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Edward and Catherine Feldbauer Lodes. Jane was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Public High School. She was employed for many years at the St. Marys Daily Press.
On October 8, 1955, in the Sacred Heart Church, Jane married Salvatra "Sam" Curci, who preceded her in death on March 7, 2008.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Dougherty and her husband Douglas of Erie; her son Stephen Curci and his fiancée DaAnna Brooks of Penfield; four grandchildren, Kimberly Ponsoll, Matthew Dougherty, Jason Dougherty, and Stephen A. Curci; seven great-grandchildren, Emma Faith Dougherty, Liam Curci, Matthew Dougherty, Jr., Lyla Ponsoll, Mia Ponsoll, Camryn Ponsoll, Nyjah Mann; two brothers, Edward and Kenneth Lodes, both of St. Marys; a sister-in-law, Shirley Lodes of St. Marys; and by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Jane was preceded in death by a grandson, Gregory Paul Rooker; three sisters, Gertrude Martin, Eileen Lucanik, and Kathleen Brennen; and by two brothers, James and Paul Joseph Lodes.
Jane was a member of the Sacred Heart Church and was a member of a card club for 50 years.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Ross Miceli officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Jane's son, Steve, wishes to express that his family will always be grateful and indebted to the nurses and staff of the Elk Haven Nursing Home for the wonderful care that Jane received during the 5½ years she stayed there. For that reason, memorial donations are asked to be made to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.