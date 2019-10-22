|
|
George C. Schwabenbauer, 69, of 114 Lecker Road, St. Marys, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor, after a brief illness.
He was born September 25, 1950, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Joseph and Ruth Wise Schwabenbauer.
George was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School. He was a former employee of Samick Disposal and Pinecrest Manor.
On July 25, 1981, in St. Marys, George married Linda VanAlstine, who survives. He is also survived by a son, Joseph Schwabenbauer of St. Marys.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Schwabenbauer.
Funeral and committal services for George C. Schwabenbauer will be held at the convenience of the family.
There will be no visitation.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019