George G. Sprague, 76, formerly of 605 Front St., Ridgway, died Sunday evening, June 30, 2019, at The Lutheran Home at Kane following a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease.

He was born August 15, 1942, in Reynoldsville, son of the late Newell E. and Beatrice (Fye) Sprague.

He married Lila Jean Eidem in March of 1963, she preceded him in death on June 14, 1990.

He resided in Ridgway for 50 years and was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, a past Little League Coach, and a member of the NRA. George loved to hunt and fish. George and Lila, along with Karen Lundin, helped to start the Christmas Day Happening 37 years ago and it continues on today under Karen's direction.

George was a graduate of Reynoldsville High School and The DeVry Institute in Chicago. He was owner and operator of Sprague's TV and Appliance Sales and Service for 35 years and had been the tax collector for the Ridgway Township and the Ridgway Area School District.

He is survived by two sons, Ronald J. (April) Sprague of Charlotte, North Carolina and Robert C. (Kaye) Sprague of Stephens City, Virginia; a daughter, Cheryl M. Sprague of Kane; three grandchildren, Jillian, Megan, and Ethan; one great-granddaughter, Harper; one brother, Newell "Fuzz" (Marsha) Sprague of DuBois; one sister, Margaret Whipple of Reynoldsville; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and one sister, Mary During.

Funeral and Committal services for George G. Sprague will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home on Friday, July 5 at noon.

Burial will be at Lakelawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville.

Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of George Sprague to The Brain Support Network, P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, www.brainsupportnetwork.org or to the Be Transformed Christian Counseling, 20 N. Michael St., St. Marys, PA 15857 or to the Christmas Day Happening, c/o Karen Lundin, 427 E. Main St., Ridgway, PA 15853. Published in The Daily Press on July 2, 2019