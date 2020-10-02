1/1
George R "Bud" Stauffer
1928 - 2020
George R "Bud" Stauffer, 91 of Grants Pass, Oregon, passed away peacefully at Highland House care facility in Grants Pass on September 13, 2020.  
George was born in Ridgway on Dec. 14, 1928, to George J and Martha G (Johnson) Stauffer.  
He was a U.S. Army veteran and, after serving in the Pacific theater, he returned home to wed Colleen Bourne in 1954. 
They headed west, finally settling in Highland, California, where George worked for several construction companies including his own, and eventually retiring from Baldi Brothers construction. 
He relocated to Grants Pass  in the 1980s.  
He was a member of the American Legion and was an avid hunter and fisherman his entire life.  
George is survived by three children, Patricia Ostler and Robert Stauffer, both of Layton,Utah, and Shevawn Jones (Carl),of Wellsville, Kansas; nine grandchildren; and twenty-one great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant sister, Geraldine Yvonne.
There will be no local services.

Published in The Daily Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
