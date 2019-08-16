|
|
Gerald Wayne Fields Sr., 73, of Brandy Camp Circle, Ridgway, died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on May 15, 1946 in St. Marys, he was the son of the late Wayne and Betty Stubbs Fields. On March 2, 1968 he was married to Janine Bennett and she survives.
Retired, Gerald had been employed as a die setter at Morgan Advanced Materials in St. Marys for 36 years. He was Methodist by faith and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Gerald enjoyed hunting, fishing, muscle cars, going for rides and bird watching.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by a daughter, Tami (Jeffrey) Rudy of Norwich, New York; three sons, Gerald W. Fields Jr of St. Marys, Timothy (Sonya) Fields of DuBois, and Chad (Amy) Fields of Penfield; and brothers and sisters, Carey (Joyce) Fields of Brockport, Richard Fields of Brockport, Roger (Amy) Fields of DuBois, Darcy (Randy) Fields of Brockport, Cheri Lilja of Brandy Camp, Robin (Angie) Fields, Steven (Kellyann) Fields and Darren (Lisa) Fields all of Brockway, Waynette (Bill) Whitmeyer of Greenville, and Brent (Debbie) Fields of Brockport. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Graham, Vaughn, Tyler, Katlynne, Samantha, Ethan, Ella, and Emylee; and three great-grandchildren, Drake, Ashton and Oliver. Gerald is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis and Marlon Fields.
A Celebration of Life for Gerald Wayne Fields Sr. will be held on Saturday, August 24 from 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. Pastor Dave Nagele will conclude the evening with a Memorial Service at 8 p.m.
There will be no public visitation.
Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands Oncology and Hematology 100 Hospital Avenue DuBois, PA 15801 online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 17, 2019