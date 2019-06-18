Home

Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Geraldine B. Rodgers


Geraldine B. Rodgers Obituary
Geraldine B. Rodgers, 80, of 106 Elm Road (Oak Manor), St. Marys, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
She was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Venango County, daughter of the late Harry Earl and Helen Pearce Hummer Rodgers. Geraldine had been a resident of St. Marys since 1987. She enjoyed visiting with her family and dining out.
Geraldine is survived by a daughter, Nancy McQueen of Emporium; two brothers, Lee Rodgers and his wife Barbara and Delbert Rodgers, both of Warren; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews; and by her longtime boyfriend, Ed Maletta of St. Marys.
In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Philbrick and Lucille Howard; and by two brothers, Edward and Raymond Rodgers.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Geraldine B. Rodgers to be held in the First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, June 25 at 11 a.m., with the Rev. J. Tim Hoover officiating.
Burial will be in the Gibbs Hill Cemetery in Ludlow.
There will be no visitation.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on June 19, 2019
