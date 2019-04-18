Geraldine L. (Redmond) Bauer, 71, of Mill Street, Johnsonburg died suddenly at home on April 16, 2019.

A daughter of the late Marcellus and Edith (Balushek) Redmond, she was born on Aug. 9, 1947, in Ridgway.

Jerry graduated from Johnsonburg Area schools in 1965 and the Clearfield School of Nursing in 1968. She worked all her working years as a nurse with many local organizations, including Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital, Sylvania, Penn Tech Paper Mill, Elcam, and the most recent, Community Nurses-Hospice.

She had attended Johnsonburg United Methodist Church for many years but had recently gone back to her roots at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Her fondest memories included hunting with her father, cooking with her mother, listening to the "Oldies," and especially the time she spent with her family. She lived all her life in Johnsonburg.

Jerry was an amazing woman, who put the needs of others above her own. She was dedicated to her work as a hospice nurse and the care of her patients. Jerry also was dedicated to her family, which she adored and loved. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Jerry is survived by three children, Amy Elker of Kane, Molly (Mike) Singer of Clover, South Carolina and Lori (Ray) Milliard of Johnsonburg; five grandchildren, Emily and Maxx Jordan and Mason, Rayce and Kallie Milliard; one great-grandchild, Jake; and two sisters, Victoria Colley of Washington and Cecelia Grebbien of Port Allegany.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Kronenwetter.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Geraldine L. (Redmond) Bauer will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Johnsonburg with Father David Wilson officiating.

Interment will take place in the Church Cemetery next to her parents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. and again on Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg.

The family suggests memorials to Shriners Hospital, Penn Highlands Community Nurses-Hospice or the Johnsonburg or Wilcox Fire Department.

Online condolences will be accepted at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.