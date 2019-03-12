Gertrude E. Hippchen, 92, of 345 Old Kersey Road, Kersey, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Silver Creek Terrace, after a lengthy illness.

She was born Dec. 23, 1926, in Kersey, daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Kerr Uhl. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Kersey High School, Class of 1945. Along with her brothers, Thomas, Charles, and James Uhl, Gertrude was part owner of the family business, Ayrshire Dairy and Farms, from 1945 until 2002, retiring after 57 years. She worked in the Dairy Store at the farm, which was famous for the "Big Cow".

On Nov. 23, 1950, in the St. Boniface Church, she married Fred B. Hippchen, who preceded her in death on June 19, 1981.

Gertrude is survived by a daughter, Jeannie Pereira of Honolulu, Hawaii; a son, Michael J. Hippchen and his wife, Susan, of Charles Town, West Virginia; two grandsons, Matthew and David Hippchen; a brother, Charles Uhl and his wife, Juanita, of Kersey; and by nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Gertrude was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Antonio Pereira in 2010; and by four brothers, James, Thomas, Arthur, and Maurice Uhl.

Gertrude was a member of the St. Boniface Church and was a former member of the Parish Council. She was also a former member of the Fox Township Planning Commission, the National Rifle Association, and was a former Brownie Scout Leader. Gertrude was caretaker of her disabled mother for many years. She attended seminars for Dairy and Business Management at Penn State University. Gertrude enjoyed reading, traveling, flowers, and gardening, and played the violin for many years.

There will be no visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service to be held in Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m., with Rev. Ross Miceli officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Elk County, 108R North Second Street, Clearfield, PA 16830; , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908; or to , 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2019