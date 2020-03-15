Home

Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Gertrude Helen (Crawford) Moyer


1921 - 2020
Gertrude Helen (Crawford) Moyer Obituary
Gertrude Helen Crawford Buterbaugh Moyer, age 98, of Toby Road, Kersey died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born on April 1, 1921 in Beechwoods, Jefferson County Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Milton and Alice Irene Snyder Crawford.
Gertrude was married to Millard Robinson Buterbaugh on June 21, 1939 and he preceded her in death on March 24, 1945. She then married Merl David Moyer on July 31, 1950 and he preceded her in death on July 10, 1992.
Retired, Gertrude worked in the cafeteria at St. Marys Area High School. She attended the Toby United Methodist Church, and enjoyed genealogy, crossword puzzles, Pittsburgh Pirates baseball games, Penn State football and traveling.
She is survived by three daughters: Joan Van Horn of Boalsburg; Gertrude (Robert) Finley of State College; Lois Jordan of Kersey; a son: James (Susan) Moyer of Elma, New York; a daughter-in-law Harriet Moyer also of Kersey; 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husbands she is also preceded in death by two sons Robert Buterbaugh and Jack Moyer as well as a son-in-law Emery Van Horn.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, March 15 from 6-8 p.m. and again on Monday, March 16 from 10-11 a.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Karen Trask officiating. Burial will follow in the Morningside Cemetery in DuBois.
Memorial donations may be made to the Fox Township Ambulance Service. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 16, 2020
