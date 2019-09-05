|
|
Gertrude J. "Gert" Geyer, 93, of 344 Depot Street, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
She was born March 5, 1926, in Johnsonburg, daughter of the late Rudolph and Theresia Pompe Seifert.
Gertrude was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Johnsonburg High School. She was previously employed at Stackpole Carbon Company and the former Buttery Dry Cleaners. She managed the Circuit Zone Body Shaping for Women.
On June 24, 1950, in the Holy Rosary Church in Johnsonburg, Gertrude married Philip G. "Snitz" Geyer, who preceded her in death on October 14, 2002.
She is survived by three daughters, Karen Nichol (William) of DuBois, Marcia Sanford (Rodney) of Navarre, Florida, and Julia Meehan of Bethlehem; four sons, William J. Geyer (Donna) of Ridgway, Philip "Flip" Geyer, Jr. (Rose) of St. Marys, David "Randy" Geyer (Barbara) of St. Marys, and Christopher M. Geyer (Cynthia) of Ridgway; 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Gertrude was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon; son-in-law, Raymond Meehan; and four sisters, Mary Schinabeck, Mildred Olszewski, Rita Geyer, and Alice Parrish. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Gertrude was a devout Catholic and a member of the Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed baking, reading, parades and family gatherings.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Gertrude J. "Gert" Geyer will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received in the Maurus Street entrance of Sacred Heart Church on Saturday morning, from 9:30-10 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 6, 2019