Gilbert J. "Gibby" Buerk
1977 - 2020
Gilbert J. "Gibby" Buerk, 43, of 708 Vine Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his farm in Wilcox.
He was born on June 26, 1977, in DuBois, son of Robin Rimer of Weedville and Glenn Buerk of St. Marys.
Gibby was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School and was employed by St. Marys Ambulance. He was an EMT for many years, and recently earned his certification as a Paramedic. Always a hard worker, Gibby could often be found working on his farm with his dad. He had a penchant for cars, and was particularly fond of the limo he recently acquired.  
An old soul at heart, Gibby exemplified what it meant to know a true friend. He was selfless, kind, and would lend a helping hand to anyone.  His hand was always extended in a bid of friendship and helpfulness. His legacy will long live on in the many friends he had, and the kindness he showed to so many throughout his life.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother; Lynn Rimer of St. Marys, his aunts and uncles; Dennis Buerk and his wife Sharon, John Buerk and his wife Mary, Diane Samick and her husband Kurt, Uncle Rick Buerk, all of St. Marys, Rob Rimer and his wife Renee of Coker, Alabama, Chris Rimer and his wife Kelly, and Ron Rimer and his wife Dorothy, all of St. Marys. He is also survived by many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather; Paul Rimer, and by his paternal grandparents; Gilbert and Henrietta "Mutchie" Ruehl Buerk.
A Celebration of Life for Gilbert "Gibby" Buerk will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church Pavilion with Rev. Brad Brunner, officiating.
Visitation will be held at the Faith Baptist  Church Pavilion on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2-5 p.m.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Gibby to the Lynch-Green Funeral Home to help offset expenses.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Press from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
