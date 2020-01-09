|
|
Gilbert J. "Skip" Heiberger, Jr., 82, of 134 Edward Road, St. Marys, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor, after a brief illness.
He was born March 25, 1937, in St. Marys, son of the late Gilbert J. and Barbara Skok Heiberger, Sr. He was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Central Catholic High School. Skip was a retired employee of the Stackpole Carbon Company, retiring in 2002, after 43 years of service.
On April 28, 1962, in the St. Leo's Church, Skip married Arcelia C. "Archie" Roseto, who survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Jackie Bankovic and her husband Mark of Largo, Florida and Jill Struble and her husband Jeff of St. Marys; three grandchildren, Paige Menzel (Ryan), Jena Struble, and Mitchell Struble; a brother, Alan "Bucky" Heiberger of St. Marys; and by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Skip was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruth Baumgratz Hasselman, Norma McAninch, and Joan Pierce.
Skip was a member of the Sacred Heart Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a volunteer at the St. Marys Catholic Elementary School cafeteria, the Christian Food Bank, and the St. Marys Cavalier chicken barbecue. Skip was a player for the former St. Marys Colts and was an avid sports fan, particularly following Notre Dame, the Oakland Raiders, and Elk County Catholic Sports.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the Elk County Catholic School System, Athletic Association, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 10, 2020