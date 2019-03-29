Gladys I. Knisely, 85, of 72 Erie Avenue, St. Marys, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Penn Highlands Elk following a brief illness.

She was born on Nov. 26, 1933, in Fayetteville, a daughter of the late John and Phoebe McNew Brookens.

In 1948, she married Donald L. Fortney, who preceded her in death in 1979.

Gladys lived in the area for the last few years and enjoyed the friends she made here. Years ago, she worked for the Stanley Company in Franklin County, but spent most of her life raising and taking care of her family. She enjoyed flowers, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by one daughter, Lori Hall and her husband, Ron, of Butler, Kentucky; one son, Donald Fortney and his wife, Beth, of Tennessee; seven grandchildren: Robert Youse, Matthew Fallecker, Gary Fallecker Jr., Matthew Fortney, Bradlee Fortney, Emily Senior, and Jessica Skillman; and by several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Joyce DeHart of Fayetteville, Ruby Wenger of St. Thomas, and Dixie Simpson of Chambersburg; and by one brother, Garnet Brookens of Chambersburg; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear friend from St. Marys, Cathy Nevins.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters, and by her special friend, Clarence Hess.

Funeral and committal services for Gladys I. Knisely are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 30, 2019