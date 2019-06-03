In loving memory of Gladys J. (Everett) Dunmire, age 75 of Indiana, died peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Pinecrest Manor Nursing Home, in St. Marys, surrounded by her family.

She was born in 1944 in Lucernemines the daughter of Harold M. and Edna C. Nulph Everett. She graduated from Laura Lamar High School in Homer City in 1962.

Mrs. Dunmire was a member of the Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, past president of the Elders Ridge PTA, a former member of the Indiana Sweet Adelines, the West Lebanon LAL Club, and served as auditor for Young Twp.

Gladys was employed as a storage and warehouse representative for 29 years at McNaughton Allied Moving and Storage until her retirement in 2007.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite pastimes were flower gardening, singing, bowling, swimming, dancing, playing cards, painting pictures and rocks, and loved spending time at the beach on family vacations.

Surviving are her husband James "Jim" Dunmire, of Indiana; son James M. Dunmire and wife Lisa, of St Marys; daughter Deborah J. Saiani and husband Albert, of Concord, N.C.; daughter Barbara J. Cribbs and husband Gary, of Delmont; son Joseph M. Dunmire, Clune; four granddaughters and three grandsons, Heather John and husband Jason, of Karns City; Amber Franco and husband Ben, of St. Marys; Olivia Dunmire, of St. Marys; Dominick Saiani, Concord, N.C.; Emma Cribbs, of Delmont; Garrett Cribbs, of Delmont; Wyatt Dunmire, of Clune; four great grandchildren, Kaylee and Aaron John; Ella and Rocco Franco.

She is also survived by sister Patty Ciocco and husband Sam; sister Ruth Styers and husband John; sister Alice Reed and husband Dave; sister Theresa Crawford and husband Roger; sister Roberta Ryan and husband Ed; sister Terri Chiesa; sister Wendy Everett; brother Bill Everett; and sister-in-law Beverly Everett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; the following siblings, Etta Nibert, Harold "Sonny" Everett, Alfred "Buddy" Everett; and her in-laws, Morgan and Helen Dunmire.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, in Indiana, where a funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastors Kathy Nice and Brad Brunner officiating. Interment will be made in the Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. Published in The Daily Press on June 4, 2019