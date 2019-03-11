Glenn Henry Gilbert Geitner, 83, Bargersville, Indiana, and formerly of St. Marys, died Feb. 27, 2019.

Born Sept. 2, 1935, in St. Marys, son of the late Henry and Caroline (Auman) Geitner, he was a retired Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force. An entrepreneur at heart, he held various factory jobs, retiring from Keystone Powder Metal Company. His hobbies included golf and crossword puzzles.

Survivors include three sons, Mark Geitner of Bradford; Ian (Laurie) Geitner of Hickory, North Carolina, and Brian (Kristie) Geitner of Bargersville, Indiana; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Geitner in 2002; siblings, Virginia Keister, Phylliss DePrater, Willis Geitner, Fred Auman, and Marinus Auman.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service to be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Saturday morning, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Miracle Ride Foundation, Inc- Captain Kirk's Warriors, 9775 Crosspoint Blvd Ste 150, Indianapolis, Indiana 46256 Tax ID: 20-8323802 or online at https://www.firstgiving.com/Team/384270/Donation/.

