Greg A. Robuck, 60, of 845 Bliss Road, Lawrenceville and formerly of Port Allegany and Johnsonburg, died on the afternoon of June 28, 2019 at Wheeling Hospital, Wheeling, West Virginia.

He was born July 8, 1958 in St. Marys, son of Edward and Ann Shannon Robuck.

He resided in Lawrenceville for the last eight years. He had lived in Port Allegany for five years and had lived most of his life in Johnsonburg.

He graduated from Johnsonburg Area High School.

He loved pending time with his family and friends and he loved the outdoors of Pennsylvania and enjoyed hunting and fishing its woods and waters whenever he could.

He was employed by Keystone Marcellus Shale Logistics for the past six years. He had worked for Atlas Oil Field Construction for four years. He had also worked for PennDot for many years and had also worked for Asplundh and Davey Tree services as a tree trimmer.

He is survived by seven children, Adam Robuck of Emporium, Perry Green of Roulette, Zachary Robuck and his fiance Jamie Schatz of Emporium, Gregory Green and his wife Carrin of Roulette, Reva Green of Port Allegany, Destiny Robuck of Port Allegany and Isaiah Robuck of Port Allegany; five grandchildren, Bryce, Mark, Kaylee, Reva and Thomas; one brother, Dave Robuck of Johnsonburg; his longtime companion, Carol Gridley of Lawrenceville; his lifelong best friend, Dave Allegretto of Wilcox; and his ex-wife, Tracy Cochran-Robuck of Port Allegany.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Darcy Snyder.

Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service for Greg A. Robuck to be conducted at the Anthony Ferragine Funeral Home, Johnsonburg on Tuesday July, 9 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. David J. Wilson, Pastor of Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg.

Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Rasselas and will be private.

Friends will be received at the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

Published in The Daily Press on July 5, 2019