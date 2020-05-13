Hailey Mae Matheson, 8, of 106 Van Buren Avenue, Ridgway, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
She was born on October 27, 2011, in DuBois, the daughter of Chris and Ali Freeburg Matheson.
Hailey was a second grader at Francis Grandinetti Elementary School. She was a Girl Scout who also enjoyed horseback riding. She could often be found singing and dancing and touched the lives of anyone she met. With a smile that could light up a room, Hailey was a kind, sweet child who will be remembered for her ability to make anyone's day brighter. A beacon of hope and life will continue to shine, as Hailey gave the gift of life in her final days by being an organ donor.
In addition to her parents, Hailey is survived by two sisters; Kira (Seth) Feronti and Mia Matheson, paternal grandparents; Brian and Doreen Matheson, and maternal grandparents; Donald Freeburg and Grace (John) Hulings. She is also survived by several aunts and uncles, Tim (Kylee) Matheson, Brent Matheson, Jereme (Michelle) Freeburg, Ben (Keri) Freeburg, Leah (Shawn) Huggler as well by numerous cousins and friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service for Hailey Mae Matheson will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Krise Funeral Home with Pastor Erik Hart, officiating. Live-streaming of the service will be available at www.krisefuneralhome.com or on the Krise Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Oakmont Cemetery in Ridgway.
For anyone wishing to pay tribute to Hailey's beautiful life, a drive-through tribute will be set up at the Krise Funeral Home on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. where cards and other memories will be accepted for Hailey's family. Memorial prayer cards will be available. Please enter through the alleyway (Long Avenue) and drive slowly under the awning to the Memorial Collection Box.
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 130 Center St., Ridgway, PA is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020.