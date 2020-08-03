1/1
Harriet J. Cooper
1933 - 2020
Harriet J. Cooper, 86, of 633 Cedar Road, St. Marys, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home following a brief illness.
She was born on October 18, 1933, a daughter of the late Henry and Matilda "Mattie" Beard Shokes.
On May 13, 1951 she married Jean Cooper, Sr., who preceded her in death in 1996.
Harriet was a member of St. Agnes Episcopalian Church. She was an avid fisherman, often reeling in the biggest fish in her family. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, and was known for the beautiful wreaths and floral arrangements that she would create.  She also enjoyed antiques. Over the years, she acquired an elephant collection made of various materials, which will be passed on as a legacy within her family,
She is survived by a daughter; Sherry Fedder of St. Marys, by a son; Jean Cooper, Jr. and his wife Lorie of Ohio, by three grandchildren; Jacquelene (Troy) Lewis, James (Colleen) Cooper, and Garett (Shelbi) Fedder, and by five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister; Emma Helpenstine of Texas, and by a nephew; Tony Nielson.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son at birth, and by a great-granddaughter, Mattie Mae Lewis.
A Memorial Service for Harriet J. Cooper will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lynch-Green Funeral Home.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will be in St. Marys Protestant Cemetery.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
