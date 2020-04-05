Home

Harry E. Carr


1931 - 2020
Harry E. Carr Obituary
Harry E. Carr, 88, of 156 Hemlock Road, St. Marys, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 13, 1931, a son of the late John and Alice Keller Carr.
In 1955, he married Marian Selle Carr, who survives, of St. Marys.
Harry served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean War.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Harold Carr of St. Marys, Martin Carr of Virginia, and Darlene Thomas of St. Marys; by one grandson, Shawn Thomas and his wife, Malia, of Virginia; and by one great-granddaughter, Parker Thomas. He is also survived by a brother, Elwin Carr and his wife, Charlene, of St. Marys; and by one sister, Arlene Prechtel of St. Marys; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents. he was preceded in death by six brothers, Floyd, Gerald, Donald, Francis and Bernard Carr, and Robert Carr in infancy; and by four sisters, Ruth Copelli, Elizabeth Evans, June Appenzellar and Joann Eckert.
Funeral services and military honors are being scheduled and will be held privately with the family.
Interment will be on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 6, 2020
