Harry M. Plows, 97, died March 12, 2019, at James Van Zandt Medical Center, Altoona.

Born Nov. 3, 1921, in South Fork, he was the son of John C. and Goldie (Penrod) Plows. He is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife who he married on Jan. 5, 1946, Martha (Vance) Plows; grandson, Joseph Lehman; six brothers: and two sisters.

He was the devoted father of Mary Elizabeth, wife of Jerry W. Lehman, Windber; and son, David H., married to Nance (Solic), St. Marys. The loving and proud grandfather of Kevin Lehman and wife Jackie, Windber; Katie Plows, West Chester; and Nichole Fehrman and husband Eric, Farview Park, Ohio; great-grandson, McCoy Lehman; and sister, Nancy, wife of Richard Rodgers.

Harry owned and operated Harry's Barber Shop in Johnstown's West End for 35 years. Following the 1977 Flood, he was employed and retired from the US Postal service.

He was a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps and a veteran of World War II, having served with the 19th Combat Engineers for five years, three years being served in the European Theatre where he participated in the battles of Tunisia and Sicily. During that time he received the American Defense Service Medal, Eastern-African Middle Eastern Ribbon with five bronze stars, World War II Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Harry was honorably discharged in 1945 with the rank of Sergeant.

Harry was a charter member of S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A, Johnstown Knights of Harmony and the Incline Aires Quartet. Member of the American Postal Workers Union; Windber American Legion; Slovak Band Hall; Harmony Singing Society; Polski Dom; Senior Citizens; Pleasant Valley Golf Club; and Giestown County Club. Harry was a life member of VFW Menoher Post 155 Ritual Team. He was also a life member of the D.A.V., Life Member and former Vice Commander of Catholic War Veterans Post 954. Member of the Knights of Columbus 467 and 4th Degree; member of the Conemaugh Valley Veteran's Day Parade Committee; the War Memorial Veteran's Committee; and a 2012 recipient of the Four Chaplains Award.

Harry was a member of the former St. Stephen's Catholic Church where he was an usher, member of the Holy Name Society and formerly served in the Parish Council. Current member of Resurrection Parrish. He was dedicated to God, his family and his country.

In 1997, due to his strong commitment to the memory of all veterans, he was honored to be chosen Permanent Honorary Grand Marshall of the Veteran's Day Parade.

He was truly a member of the "Greatest Generation." Harry is at peace. We are blessed to have known him and his love. His children, grandchildren and great-grandson especially will miss his love and sense of humor. His wife, Martha, had the love, devotion and pride of having been married to a very special and gentle man.

Friends were received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home, Inc., 710 Broad Street, where the Knjghts of Columbus stood guard from 6-8 p.m. and a vigil service was held. Funeral Mass was held 10 a.m. Saturday at Resurrection Parish, Fr. George Gulash officiating. Committal at Grandview Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to either the Conemaugh Valley Veterans Association or the Van Zandt Medical Center, Altoona, in memory of Harry. Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary