Harry Milton Diem II
1959 - 2020
Harry Milton Diem, II, 60, of 195 Uhl Road, Kersey, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois following a short illness.
He was born on November 13, 1959, a son of the late Harry F. and Ruth Dutton Diem.
Harry was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of St. Marys Area High School.  He served in the U.S. Army from 1978-1982. He worked for a number of years at MexAmerica and Clarion Sintered Metals. He enjoyed camping and building model cars. Always willing to lend a helping hand, Harry enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Buffalo Bills fan.
He is survived by two daughters; Wendy Sorg and her husband Adam of  St. Marys, and Jessica Diem of Colorado, and by kids he thought of as his own, Miranda Hanes and Justin Gerg.  He is also survived by six grandchildren; Kassandra, Isaac, Penelope, Karissa, Liberty, and Sophie as well as by one sister; Kathy (George) Hixon of Oxford, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services for Harry M. Diem, II are being being held privately at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Kersey United Methodist Church.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Press from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
