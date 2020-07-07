1/1
Harry W. Gray Jr.
1924 - 2020
Harry W. Gray, Jr., age 96, of Over the Hill Road, Caledonia, PA, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at home after a short illness. 
A son of the late Harry W. and Edith D. (Ives) Gray, Sr., he was born on April 15, 1924, in Caledonia, PA.  In 1971 he married Beverly Ann (Wood) who predeceased him on December 27, 2007.
Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by: a son, Ernest Gray, Jr.; a grandson, Joseph Winkler; two brothers, Ernest and Lamont; and two sisters, Delores "Dee" and infant Catherine.
Harry is survived by: two children, Bonnie (Michael) Winkler of Penfield and Donald (Amy) Gray of Caledonia; three grandchildren, Brandi (Deryk) Spicher and Joshua and Dustin Gray; a great-grandchild, Faith Marie Spicher; a brother, Milton Gray of Caledonia; and a sister, Thelma Swackhammer of Caledonia.
A U.S. Army Veteran from 1946 – 1947, he worked for forty years driving trucks for several local companies. He enjoyed the outdoors and served as a caretaker for Benezette Cemetery after his retirement. He lived all his life in Caledonia.
There will be no public visitation.
Funeral Services will be held, 9:30 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Mt. Zion Cemetery of Weedville, PA.
The family suggests memorials to the Jay Township Volunteer Fire Company or the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements.

Published in The Daily Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Mt. Zion Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
(814) 637-5401
