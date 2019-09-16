|
Harry W. Horne, 92, of 624 First Ave., Johnsonburg, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys following a short illness.
He was born April 25, 1927 in Johnsonburg, the son of Charles E. and Hazel C. Beech Horne.
He married Mary Jane Polaski on June 24, 1948 in Holy Rosary Church in Johnsonburg. She died on Feb. 12, 1988.
Harry resided in Johnsonburg all his life. He was a graduate of Johnsonburg Area High School, Class of 1945. He was Methodist by faith and loved fishing, hunting, and going to the casino to play bingo.
Harry was a WWII era Navy veteran, serving as a Storekeeper Third Class at the U.S. Naval Base in Philadelphia.
He was employed as a life insurance salesman for MetLife and retired as a regional manager for MetLife after many years of service.
Harry is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, a son, Charles Alan Horne, a daughter, Mary Lee Horne, and sisters June Schaefer, Dorothea O'Hara Betrayers and Marilyn Bressler.
A funeral service for Harry W. Horne will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Johnsonburg. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, Chestnut Street in Johnsonburg.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 17, 2019