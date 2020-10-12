Helen Cleo Newell (ne Baruffalo), a resident of Severna Park, passed away peacefully at home on September 24th 2020 at the age of 67 following a long illness from Parkinson's Disease. She was a retired tax preparer and enrolled agent with H&R Block for 34 years. Helen was known for her sweet nature and warm sense of humor.
She was originally from St. Marys, Pennsylvania and was a lifelong fan of Penn State, like her brother Ben, and son Karl, who are graduates. She graduated high school from Elk County Christian in 1971 before getting an Associates degree from The DuBois Business College. She completed her bachelor's degree in accounting from Thiel College in 1977, where she met her husband Dave. Helen grew up watching "I love Lucy" with her dad and always liked to reminisce about him with her family while watching a show. She loved the Canada goose, cats and the music of Neil Diamond and went to see him with her husband Dave and other family no less than 8 times! She was a true "Diamond Girl".
Helen enjoyed participating in the Red Hats group and loved musicals. She was known for her singing as she accomplished tasks around the house. Helen had a love of traveling that took her all over the United States, to Italy, Great Britain, Germany and even Australia! Many wonderful trips revolved about family and creating lasting memories. She was a truly kind and loving wife, sister, mother and friend.
Helen was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Edith Baruffalo of St. Marys Pennsylvania, brother Raymond and infant brother Joseph.
She is survived by her husband David, of 41 years, daughter Allison and son-in-law Jeremy Jacob, daughter Amanda, son Karl and daughter-in-law April, two grandchildren Anthony and Ava, and her brother Bernard (Ben) Baruffalo.
A private family memorial will occur on November 14th with her ashes interred in the memorial garden at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Severna Park. Because of limitation of in-person attendance and for the convenience of out of town guests, the service will be livestreamed and recorded. Details and links to the livestream and YouTube video will be made accessible from the church's website (www.ourshepherd.com
) closer to the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation made to Hospice of the Chesapeake (www.hospicechesapeake.org
), who provided the family with care and comfort in her final weeks.