Helen Froesch, 80, Benezette, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at her residence.

She was born May 22, 1938 in Ridgway, the daughter of the late Fred and Marie (Wonderly) Erich.

She was a graduate of Kersey High School. Helen previously owned and operated Mountain Goodies Bakery in Driftwood for five years, worked for HRI road construction for ten years, and was a bookkeeper for her son Dennis Burke Masonry along with various other odd jobs. She loved animals, nature, and hunting for leaks.

Helen is survived by her two sons, Dennis Burke of Benezette and Shaun (Jessica) Burke of Brockway; a sister, Debbie (Bill) Black of Force; a brother, John (Judy) Erich of Kersey; two grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother Fred Erich and the father of her children, Robert "Jim" Burke.

Helen started her life in Kersey for the first 21 years then moved to St. Marys for five years before moving to Benezette where she had been for the remaining 53 years of her life.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Force with Father Mark Mastrian as Celebrant.

