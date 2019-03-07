Helen M. Lovenduski, 79, of Hemlock Avenue, Force, died unexpectedly, March 6, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.

A daughter of the late Massimo and Dena (Betta) Scott, she was born on March 16, 1939 in Weedville. On June 3, 1961 she married Leonard Lovenduski, who survives in Force.

Along with her husband, she is survived by five children: Sherry (George) Sidelinger of Weedville; Steve Lovenduski of Force; Paul (Kim) Lovenduski of Raleigh, North Carolina; Scott (Denise) Lovenduski of Weedville; and Silvia (Rick) Stitt of Vandergrift; nine grandchildren: Sara, Shawn, Brad, Morgan, Lucas, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Kylie and Mikayla; a great-grandson, Enzo; a sister, Linda Scott of San Diego, California; and a brother, Vincent (LuAnn) Scott of Marion Center.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Richard Scott.

Helen graduated Bennetts Valley High School as Valedictorian in 1957 and lived all her life in Bennetts Valley. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was very active for most of her life, including cleaning the church weekly for many years. She was also very active with many local charity groups, including: The Bennetts Valley American Legion Auxiliary, the Bennetts Valley Labor Day Committee and the former Women's Club, among others. Helen enjoyed the ladies Bowling Team for many years, reading, growing flowers, watching the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers and her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and again on Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Monday, March 11 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, with Father Mark Mastrian.

Interment will take place in the Church Cemetery.

The Family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Catholic Church and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.