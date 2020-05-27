Helen M. (Auman) Parana, 94, formerly of 655 Church Street, St. Marys, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Elk Haven Nursing Home.
She was born on February 7, 1926, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late John and Genevieve Dippold Auman.
On June 21, 1952 in St. Marys Church, she married Andrew M. Parana, who preceded her in death on April 26, 1970.
Helen was a lifelong resident of St. Marys and member of St. Marys Church. She worked at the former Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital in the nursery for many years and later in life, she provided home care to an elderly woman. She dearly loved her parents and drew her strength from the character of her mother, Genny Auman. She loved long summer days and family picnics. Helen was an ardent calendar journalist, noting the details of her days religiously on her calendar. She passed on her love of history to her children, most especially the life and time of Abraham Lincoln. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy in life.
She is survived by three daughters; Karen Parana of Pittsburgh, Mary Petrocchi and her companion Neil Garner of Kersey, and Julia Corsi and her husband Craig of Erie, and by two sons; Michael Parana and his wife Mary Beth of Shade Gap, and William Parana and his wife Susan of North Carolina. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; Leah Parana, Allison Keeler, Jonathan and Jeffrey Petrocchi, Andrew, Daniel, and Jadyn Parana and Gianna Corsi and by two great-grandchildren, Atticus and Cambria Keeler, as well as by many nieces and nephews, including her great-nephew, Fr. Michael Gabler, OSB.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Parana, by four brothers; Alvin, Edward, James and William Auman, by five sisters; Mildred Gerg, Rita Cunningham, Cecelia Geer, Mary Hasselman, and Evelyn Francis. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law; Kevin Petrocchi. She was the last member of her immediate family, and the Auman family circle is now complete
A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen M. Parana will be celebrated privately on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Marys Church with Fr. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, and Fr. Michael Gabler, OSB, officiating.
There will be no public visitation.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org), Elk Haven Nursing Home-Attention Activity Fund, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 or to a favorite charity.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.