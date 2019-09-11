|
Helen Marie Martinez, 69, of 509 North Broad Street, Ridgway, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois, after a brief illness.
She was born May 2, 1950, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Lawrence J. and Carmella Petrilli Hoffman, Sr. Helen was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1968.
She is survived by two sons, Scott Martinez and his wife Denise of North Carolina and Mark Martinez and his wife Kellie of Ridgway; four grandchildren, Scotty, Alyse, Carly, and Ethan Martinez; and by a great-grandson, whom she adored, Eli Martinez. Also surviving is a sister, Jo Ann Geist and her husband Randy of St. Marys; and by a brother, James J. Hoffman and his wife Robin of St. Marys.
Along with her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence J. Hoffman, Jr.; and by a brother in infancy, baby Johnny Hoffman.
Helen was a member of the St. Leo's Church, the Ridgway Women's Club, and would volunteer her time with the Ridgway Lions Club. She loved to read and burn candles throughout her home. Helen was an avid sports fan, especially enjoying baseball, Andrew McCutchen, and the Oakland Raiders.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Leo's Church on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Justin Pino, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 5 - 8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Ridgway Public Library, 329 Center Street, Ridgway, PA 15853.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 12, 2019