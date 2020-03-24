|
Helen V. Pegnetter, 92, of Reynoldsville, was called home peacefully in the comfort of her home on Monday, March 23, 2020, surrounded by family.
She was born on March 27, 1927, to the late Harry Kenneth and Velma (Harriger) Warnick in DuBois. She graduated from Reynoldsville High School. She married her high school sweetheart, William E. Pegnetter, on May 17, 1947, in Reynoldsville. William preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 2011.
She was a lifetime member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reynoldsville. She was a member of the St. Marys Rosary and Alter Society and Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed camping and attending her grandchildren's school masses, activities, plays, musicals and traveling to watch all of their sporting events. She was known as "Nana" to all. She loved her family dearly, she looked forward to her yearly trip to Ocean City with them. Helen was a caring woman who was willing to help others in need, her door was always open.
She is survived by three daughters, Barbara E. (Bob) Murray of Reynoldsville, Bonnie J. (the late Al) Dempsey of Kersey, and Mary Greeley of Reynoldsville; one son, Joseph W. Pegnetter of Enola; one sister, Dorothy Haddow of Florida; one brother, Scott (Mary Lou) Warnick of State College; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by one infant grandchild; one sister, Beatrice Bucheitt; and one brother, Joseph Warnick.
A private family viewing will be held, followed by a private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial to take place at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reynoldsville and officiated by Father William Barron.
Interment will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Reynoldsville Ambulance or to the DuBois Central Catholic School. If you would like to receive a memorial folder for Helen, please call the funeral home at 814-653-8256 and leave your name and address with the answering service.
A public celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder -d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visitingwww.snyderdargy.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 25, 2020