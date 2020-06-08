Helen V. Tuttle
1931 - 2020
Helen V. Tuttle, age 88, of Church Street, Benezette, died late, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Elk Haven Nursing Home after a lengthy illness.  A daughter of the late Leslie and Agnes (Winslow) Tuttle, she was born on June 8, 1931 in St. Marys, PA.
Besides her parents, Helen was predeceased by: two brothers, Joseph and Clarence Tuttle.
Helen worked as an Elementary Art Teacher at Wilcox School and Johnsonburg Area Schools for more than thirty five years.  She was a member of St. Joseph Church of Force and lived all her life in Benezette.  She enjoyed the outdoors, caring for her lawn and gardening.
There will be no visitation for Helen V. Tuttle.
Private services will be held by the family.
The family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Daily Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
