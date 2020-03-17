|
|
Helen Sharrow Werneth, 92, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 131 Bestway Street, St. Marys, died on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Elk Haven Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1927, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late August and Loretta Kraus Herzing.
In December of 1948, in Ridgway, she married James L. Sharrow, who preceded her in death in Nov. of 1989. She then married August F. Werneth in June of 1992, and he preceded her in death in 2017.
Helen was a lifelong resident of the area and a member of St. Marys Church. She retired from Sylvania after many years of service, where she was also a member of the Quarter Century Club. She enjoyed bowling and bingo. She also enjoyed trips to Salamanca.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara A. Auman and her husband, Gary, of St. Marys and Mary Louise Boose and her husband, Ron, of Bedford; by one son, James Sharrow and his wife, Betty, of North Carolina; by eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; and by seven step-children and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her first and second husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter in infancy, Geraldine; by seven brothers, Charles, Frederick, Robert, Alvin, August, Joseph and Paul Herzing; by two sisters, Marie Luhr and Mildred Selan; and by two siblings in infancy, Kenneth and Rosemary. She was the last member of her immediate family.
A public Mass of Christian Burial for Helen Werneth is being scheduled with the St. Marys Church and will be announced at a later date.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
In accordance with current CDC, PA Health Department, and Diocesan recommendations, viewing and funeral services will be held privately with the immediate family.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Elk Haven Nursing Home Activities Fund.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 18, 2020