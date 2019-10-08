|
|
Henry A. "Hank" Viglione, 69, of 501 Sutton Street, Punxsutawney, and formerly of Ridgway, died unexpectedly Monday, October 7, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born March 29, 1950, in Ridgway, son of the late John and Mary Dellaquila Viglione.
Hank was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Elk County Christian High School, Class of 1968. He was a former employee of Conrail, Keystone Powdered Metal Company, Motion Control, and Atlas Pressed Metals.
Hank is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Viglione of St. Marys and Krista Viglione-McDowell and her husband Justin of St. Marys; and by two grandchildren, Ashton and Elenah McDowell. He is also survived by his companion, Elaine Muto of Punxsutawney; a sister, Anne Duffee and her husband Robert of Ridgway; a brother, Louie Viglione of Kane; a niece, Emilee Duffee of Ridgway; and by many cousins.
Hank was a member of the Walston Club of Punxsutawney, the Elks Club, and the Knights of Columbus. He was a longtime Cleveland Browns fan and was proud of his Italian heritage. Hank especially loved his grandchildren and going to his grandson's football games.
A private funeral service for Henry A. "Hank" Viglione will be held at the convenience of the family.
Visitation will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to the family, c/o the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home, 169 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 9, 2019