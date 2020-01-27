|
Henry Robert "Bob" Hoare, 82, of Brusselles Street, St. Marys, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020.
He was born March 31, 1937, in DuBois, the only child of the late Henry C. Hoare and Martha J. (Sulkoski) Hoare.
He graduated from Ridgway High School, Class of 1956, and from St. Francis University in 1960. After graduation, he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era and received an honorable discharge.
On July 16, 1960, in Cresson, PA, Bob married his wife of 59 1/2 years, M. Jane McDermit R.N. of Knoxville, Texas, after a seven week courtship. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by two sons and two daughters, Robert Anthony and his wife Gail of Chambersburg, Dwight David and his wife Marcie of St. Marys, Nena Marie Herzing and her husband Adam of St. Marys, and Kelly Marie Martin and her husband Allen of St. Marys. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Matthew, Mike, and Kate Hoare; Maggie and Nick Martin; and Kyle, Tyler, Alex, and Reilly Herzing. All of Bob's grandchildren were involved in sports, which provided a great deal of entertainment for Bob and Jane year round.
Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Marie in 1965, at the age of 15 months. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Bob worked for the Stackpole Carbon Company, Irwin Sensenick Corporation in Irwin, as Vice President of Finance, and finally 30 years for Penntech Papers as Assistant Corporate Controller and Controller of the Mill in Johnsonburg, and retired in June of 2000.
Both he and his wife Jane enjoyed spending a great deal of time at their home on the East Branch Lake after their retirement, along with the entire family, and Joe Joe, their dog.
Bob was a member of the Sacred Heart Church. He had the privilege of being the first Chairman of the Elk Regional Health System Board and later the Chairman of the Elk Regional Hospital Board, for a combined total of 11 years. He served a total of 24 years on the Hospital Board, which ended in June 2011, prior to their joining Penn Highland. He served as President of the National Association of Accountants, and on the Tax Appeal Board of Elk County. He also taught Accounting for continued education for both Penn State and Gannon Universities in St. Marys.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029, East Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the Elk County Catholic Athletic Association, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 28, 2020