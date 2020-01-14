Home

Herbert C. "Butch" Nussbaum III


1976 - 2020
Herbert C. "Butch" Nussbaum III Obituary
Herbert C. "Butch" Nussbaum III, of 132 Poplar Road, St. Marys, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home.
He was born December 6, 1976 in Franklin, a son of Herbert C. Jr., and Sandra Kephart Nussbaum of St. Marys.
Butch was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys schools. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and stock car racing. He also enjoyed his computer and pets.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his aunt, Wanda Nussbaum Fulton of Johnsonburg; an uncle, Roger Nussbaum of Johnsonburg, as well as by several cousins.
He was preceded in death by a sister; Jean Marie Nussbaum in 1976; his maternal grandparents; his paternal grandparents, Herbert and Edna Nussbaum, and by an uncle, Lester Nussbaum.
Private services are being held at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Franklin.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys, PA is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020
