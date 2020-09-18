Hilary "Hic" Joseph Lenze was born April 14, 1932 in St. Marys, to parents (deceased) Raymond and Amalia (née Fritz) Lenze and was one of eight siblings. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in May 1950 followed by Duquesne University in June 1955.
He proudly entered military service in November 1955 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army Air Defense Artillery. Hilary served with the US Forces in Germany (where he met and married his wife Joan who was teaching at the military base), Korea, and Vietnam. He supervised the training of the Jordanian Army Air Defense in 1964 and was an advisor to the Ohio Army National Guard units throughout southern Ohio in 1968 and1969. Hilary retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1975. Following his retirement during the summer of 1976, he fulfilled a long-anticipated goal and completed a commemorative cross-country bicycle trip. With his three children (at the time ages 7, 11 and 13) and members of eldest brother Othmar's family, he rode from Oregon to Delaware – a grand total of 3,405.8 miles over 47 days!
After obtaining a Master's degree from Indiana State University in 1976, Hilary started his second career as Personnel Manager & Director of Safety for John Sexton & Co. and US Foodservice Indiana Factory, retiring in 1999. He passionately continued his education throughout his life: earning an EdS degree from Ball State University in 1981, and obtaining a Baccalaureate degree in nursing from Marion College, Indianapolis in May 1996. His third and final career was as a registered nurse for several agencies, New Image Weight Camp in the Pocono Mountains, and most recently at Lawrence Manor Nursing Facility in Lawrence, Indiana.
Hilary was well known among long distance runners, having competed in more than 40 marathons and other running events throughout America, Europe and Asia, including Boston, New York, Marine Corps, Chicago, Schwartzwald and Indianapolis marathons. He competed by invitation in the Chicago marathon, where he ran his fastest time. His last running event was a Thanksgiving 5k Turkey Trot in Arlington Virginia at 87 years young!
Hilary is survived by: his sisters Virginia Moretto (née Lenze) and Cecilia "Sis" Foster (née Lenze) his three children Andrew Lenze, Mary Lenze-Acton (m. Daniel Acton), and Eric Lenze (m. Shannon Riley); six grandchildren Nicolas, Kaitlin, and Jacob Acton and James, Jack, and Rhys Lenze. He was also blessed with over 40 nieces and nephews and will be sorely missed by all. Hilary was extremely devoted to his family, and along with his seven siblings, formed "the Big 8" who sponsored a Lenze Family reunion every five years from 1969 to 2019, often with several hundred participants converging on St. Marys – the old homestead.
Hilary passed away peacefully at age 88 on Labor Day, September 7, 2020 at his daughter's home in Virginia while watching Fox News. Hilary will be remembered for his sharp wit (including 3-5 phrases he would use daily, which his entire family can recite verbatim), his incredible strength and discipline, as well as an uncanny ability to suddenly switch to a foreign language (generally German or French) mid-conversation. He will be mainly remembered for his great love of and focus on his large extended family.
There will be a celebration of life including Catholic mass and burial in his hometown of St. Marys at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities USA (www.catholiccharitiesusa.org
). Condolences may be made at murphyfuneralhomes.com