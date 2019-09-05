|
Isabel M. Mattivi, 86, a resident of Pinecrest Manor, and formerly of 345 Coal Hollow Road, Kersey, died Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor.
She was born November 17, 1932, in Toby, daughter of the late Augustino and Aurelia Mattiuz Mattivi.
She was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Kersey schools. Isabel was a retired employee of the St. Marys Carbon Company, retiring after 40 years of service. She was a member of the St. Boniface Church.
She is survived by two sisters, Ann Uhl and Lucy Gnan and her husband, Skip, of St. Marys; and by a brother, Edward Mattivi and his wife, Mary Ann, of St. Marys. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Mattivi of Raleigh, North Carolina; and by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Isabel was preceded in death by six brothers, Casey, Renaldo, John, Bruno, Irvin, and Raymond Mattivi.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Isabel M. Mattivi will be celebrated in the St. Boniface Church on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Visitation is at the St. Boniface Church Gathering Space from 9-10 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846, or to Pinecrest Manor, 763 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 6, 2019