Isabella R. "Bella" Shipe, 18, of 417 Walnut Street, Ridgway, died on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home.
She was born on April 24, 2001, to Larry and Reshawn Yeager Shipe.
Bella attended Ridgway High School and enjoyed spending time at home. She loved flowers and will be remembered for her kind demeanor.
In addition to her parents, Larry and Reshawn Yeager Shipe, she is survived by two brothers, Colby and Landon Shipe, at home; as well as by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Phyllis Joanne Yeager. She is also survived by the following aunts and uncles: Ron (Roxane) Burkett, Ed (Laurie) Burkett, Debbi Sige, Lori (Steve) Nicklas, Roxanne (Mike) Garrison, Robert (Ava) Yeager, Jr., Randy (Angela) Yeager, Franny (Steve) Spangler, Lois (Donald) Shall, Allen (LaTiana) Flegal, and Shawn (Michelle) Shipe; as well as by numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother;, Judith Ann Yeager; by her paternal grandparents, Fred and Emanuela "Nini" Shipe, and by two aunts, Cynthia Oknefski and Donna Witherite.
A Memorial Service for Isabella R. "Bella" Shipe will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Krise Funeral Home with the Rev. Ron Burkett officiating.
Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Online condolences and memorial contributions may be made to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com.
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC, 130 Center Street, Ridgway, PA 15853 is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 22, 2020