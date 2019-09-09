|
Isadore A. "Ike" Friedl, 91, of 130 Bennett Road, St. Marys, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Pinecrest Manor following a brief illness.
He was born on May 7, 1928, in St. Marys, a son of the late Isadore S. and Julia C. Shaberl Friedl.
On July 5, 1952 in St. Joseph Church in Force, he married Natalie G. "Wink" Azzato Friedl, who preceded him in death on November 7, 2010.
Mr. Friedl was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1946. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He retired from Stackpole Carbon Company after many years of service, where he was also a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was a life member of the CMF. He was also a member of the St. Marys Sportsmen's, the PFL, and the American Legion in Weedville.
He is survived by one daughter, Linda Friedl of St. Marys; two sisters, Jane Huff of Caledonia and Erma Anderson of St. Marys; and by one brother, Robert Friedl and his wife Elaine of St. Marys; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Isadore A. "Ike" Friedl will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at noon at St. Mary's Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Military Honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 10, 2019