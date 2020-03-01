|
Ivan D. Starr Jr., 92 of Starr Road Kersey, died on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Born on July 23, 1927 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Ivan D. and Harriet Miller Starr Sr.
On October 7, 1950 he was married to Beverly Bish and she preceded him in death on July 26, 2017.
Retired, Ivan was the owner of Starr Coal Company from 1953 until the present. He served in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. He was Methodist by faith, and was a member of the Brockway Handgunners Club. He enjoyed watching NASCAR Racing, traveling with Beverly in their motorhome and he always believed in being a hard worker.
He is survived by a son, David (Lisa) Starr of Kersey; a granddaughter Kacie (Jon) Carr also of Kersey; a grandson: Dustin (Mallory) Starr of Evans City; and two great grandchildren Nolan Starr and Addisyn Carr. In addition to his parents and his wife he is also preceded in death by a sister Avis White.
Calling hours will be on Monday, March 2 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 3 at 1 p.m. also at the funeral home with Rev. Terry Felt officiating. Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens at Ridgway.
Memorial donations may be made to Nelson's Golden Years 137 Oklahoma Cemetery Road DuBois, PA 15801. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 2, 2020