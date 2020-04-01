|
J. Timothy Kinsler ("Giz"), 82, of 382 East 5th St. Ext., Emporium, died at his residence on Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020.
He was born January 27, 1938 in St. Marys, a son of the late John and Mildred Sebring Kinsler.
On April 7, 1978 in Emporium he married Janice Chiappelli, who survives.
Tim graduated from Cameron County High School in 1956. He earned his Bachelor degree in secondary education from Mansfield University, and later went on to receive his Masters of education from St. Bonaventure University. After his initial teaching position in Galeton,
Tim became a lifelong educator in the Cameron County School District where he served as a social studies teacher, vice principal and principal. He also spent many years as the junior high basketball coach.
Tim was a gentle and kind man. His most treasured times were those spent with his family, especially his grandchildren (Papa's buddies), who will be forever grateful for their loving and devoted Papa.
Tim had a passion for golfing, and whether it was for 9 holes or "19", he spent much of his spare time on the golf course. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was actively involved in the Emporium Rotary Club.
He is survived by his wife, Jan; three sons, Kevin Genevro (Lori) of St. Marys; Brent Genevro (Tami) of St. John's, Florida; James Genevro (Cal) of San Francisco, California; and a daughter, Stacie Dolan (Jeff), of Red Lion; six grandchildren; Marcus, Kevin, Jr., Taylor, Nathan, Alessandra, and Chiara; three great grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Grimone, Emporium; one brother, James Kinsler (Beverly) of Ashville, New York; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Pride.
There will be no visitation. A public burial service will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be in the St. Mark's Catholic Cemetery, Emporium, PA.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 2, 2020