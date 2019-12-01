Home

Jack Edward Hepler Sr.


1939 - 2019
Jack Edward Hepler Sr. Obituary
Jack Edward Hepler Sr., age 80, of Zola Street, Kersey, died on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys.
Born on January 8, 1939 in Dagus Mines, he was the son of the late Frank and Julia Yale Zuccolotto.
On October 29, 1960, he was married to Rachel Runyan and she survives.
Retired, Jack had been employed at the Green Tree Landfill.
He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and was a member of the Brockway Church of God. Jack was one of those men that could not sit still. He enjoyed hunting, dirt track racing (especially at Hummingbird Speedway), working on cars, and watching baseball. His favorite pastime was cutting firewood, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Rachel, he is also survived by two daughters, Pam (Glenn) Leithner of California and Joyce (Mark) Solada of Kersey; two sons, Jack (Barb) Hepler Jr. of Ridgway and Gary Hepler of Kersey; two sisters, Annie Cartmel of Canada and Tina (Hank) Sekula of Ohio; and two brothers, Bob (Eleanor) Hepler of Falls Creek and Joe Zuccolotto of DuBois. Jack is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Jessica, Jack, Kelsi, Holly, Chance, Becca, Ryan, Levi, Clay and Jake; as well as two great grandsons, Josh and Douglas.
Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Gerald Hepler.
A Memorial Service for Jack Edward Hepler Sr. will be held on Thursday, December 5 at 6 p.m. at the Brockway Church of God, 85 Charnisky Drive, Brockway, PA 15824 with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating.
Burial will be in the Mountain Cemetery.
There will be no public visitation.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 2, 2019
