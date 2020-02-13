|
James A. "Jim" Fritz, 95, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 225 North Michael Street, St. Marys, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Elk Haven, after a brief illness.
He was born August 29, 1924, in St. Marys, son of the late Joseph and Anna Young Fritz. Jim was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys Catholic Schools. He retired from the St. Marys Post Office in 1986, retiring after 38 years of service.
On September 17, 1949, in the St. Mary's Church, Jim married Rosemary Wittman, who preceded him in death on February 10, 2016.
He is survived by two sons, Dale J. Fritz and his wife Anita of Ridgway and Jude J. Fritz and his wife Mary of Mountain Top; five grandchildren, Emily Fritz, James C. Fritz, Joseph Fritz, Rachel Fritz Kishel, and Laura Fritz LaRose; and by six great-grandchildren, Alicia Fritz, Ryan Fritz, Isaac Fritz, Halle Fritz, Ian Kishel, and Sadie LaRose.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jim was preceded in death by four sisters, Loretta Breindel, Pauline Rebic, Ethelreda Imhof, and Margaret Gnan; and by two brothers, Joseph and George Fritz. He was the last member of his immediate family.
Jim was a member of the St. Mary's Church, where he sang in the church choir. He was also a veteran of the United States Army. Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, the CMF, and the St. Marys Sportsmen's Club. He volunteered at the Elk County Catholic Schools and loved metal detecting. Jim loved being around people and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk Haven Nursing Home Activity Fund, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the Elk County Catholic School System, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 14, 2020