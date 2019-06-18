James A. McGonnell, 94, of 25 Mark Street, St. Marys, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at his residence, after an illness of the past several months.

He was born Sept. 6, 1924, in Port Allegany, son of the late Dewey B. and Florence Connolly McGonnell. Jim attended Port Allegany schools and St. Bonaventure University in Olean. Jim was a retired manager of the former Market Basket in St. Marys.

On June 1, 1957, in St. Gabriel's Church in Port Allegany, Jim married Shirley J. Warren, who survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Julie Kimbrell and her husband James of Hunker, Joy Clontz and her husband Richard of Irwin, and Jayne Kitko and her husband John of Flinton; three sons, Jeffrey J. McGonnell and his wife Jayne of Davidson, North Carolina, Joel W. McGonnell and his wife Kibby of Matthews, North Carolina, and James R. McGonnell and his wife Katherine of St. Marys; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and by two sisters, his twin, Jane Lynch of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and Rita Meehan of Chardon, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two sisters, Regina Potter and Dominica Krueger; and by a brother, Jack McGonnell.

Jim was a member of the Sacred Heart Church and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in World War II in the European and Pacific Theaters. He was also a member of the St. Marys Moose Club and the Lions Club, where he was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award. Jim enjoyed woodworking, especially making cradles and Christmas ornaments. He also enjoyed all Pittsburgh sports, traveling, and he especially enjoyed being with his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James A. McGonnell will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Thursday, June 20, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating.

Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.

Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 19, from 5-8 p.m.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Marys Lions Club, PO Box 124, St. Marys, PA 15857; the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857; or to the Sacred Heart Church, 325 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.

Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.