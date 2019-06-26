Home

James Benjamin "Jim" Marzella


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Benjamin "Jim" Marzella Obituary
James (Jim) Benjamin Marzella, 91, of Ridgway, died peacefully on June 25, 2019, surrounded by his family.
James was born September 13, 1927, the son of the late Ben and Jennie (DeMucci) Marzella.
He married Esther Yorns on June 27, 1952, being happily married for 67 years.
A lifelong resident of Ridgway, he was employed at the Elliott Company. After going to Dunwoody Baking School in Minneapolis, Minn., he co-owned the St. Marys Bakery in St. Marys. He also worked at Weyerhauser and Motion Control. For 21 years he and his wife Esther worked side by side as owners of The Craft Boutique and Someplace Special in Ridgway, which he retired from.
Jim enjoyed hunting, gardening, cooking and baking and most of all spending time with his family. He was also a deputy for the Pennsylvania Game Commission. He was a member of the Hallton Church of Christ BTC of Ridgway.
Jim is survived by his son, Mark (Helen) Marzella of Ridgway; daughter, Valerie (Bob) Redmond of Ridgway; grandchildren, Matt Marzella and Heather (Nate) McAlee; two great-grandchildren, Owen Marzella and Caden McAlee; one sister, Violet Nanula of Lewistown, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters, Edith Carlson, Mary Jacobs, Pauline Gapinski, Anne DeNike, Lena DeStefano and Lucy Ferragine; and five brothers, Joseph, Anthony, Albert, John and Frank Marzella.
A private service for James Marzella will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Hallton Church of Christ BTC or Penn Highlands Community Nurses Hospice Team and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Ubel Funeral Home in Johnsonburg.
Published in The Daily Press on June 27, 2019
