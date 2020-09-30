James E. "Jim" Herzing, 76, a resident of Pinecrest Manor and formerly of 1098 Million Dollar Highway, St. Marys, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor, after a lengthy illness.
He was born October 12, 1943, in St. Marys, son of the late Frank X. and Louise Brown Herzing. Jim was a 1961 graduate of St. Marys Area High School and a 1966 graduate of Lock Haven University, with a degree in health and physical education. He taught at Millersburg High School for 14 years and for five years at Elk County Catholic High School, where he coached football, wrestling, tennis, bowling, and golf. Jim also taught at Johnsonburg High School for 12 years, where he taught alternative education.
On August 13, 1966, in St. Leo Church in Ridgway, Jim married his wife of 54 years, Donna Smith, who survives.
He is also survived by three sons, Michael Herzing and his wife Ruthanne of Harrisburg and their son, Josh; Patrick Herzing and his wife Becky of St. Marys and their sons, Nick, Tylor, and Paxton; and Thomas Herzing and his wife Laura of Gilberts, IL and their daughter, Ashly and son, Matthew; and his daughter, Jamie Herzing of Annapolis, MD. Jim is also survived by his siblings: his sister, Margaret Ruckman of Fredonia, NY; his sister, Sally Caskey of St. Marys; his brother, Frank J. Herzing and his wife Helen of St. Marys; his brother, David W. Herzing and his wife Jean of St. Marys; and by his sister, Marie Kresge and her husband Ronald of Columbus, OH; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Roger Ruckman, John "Hunce" Caskey, and Johnny Smith.
Jim was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, golf, bowling, football, baseball, tennis, and basketball. He was an American Legion baseball umpire as well as a high school baseball and softball umpire for 36 years. Jim also served as a wrestling official and was a passionate Notre Dame fan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Pinecrest Manor, 763 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the Elk County Catholic High School, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
