James Emanuel Brubaker, died peacefully on March 10, 2020.
He was born on October 26, 1931 in Cross Keys, PA. Jim grew up in Holidaysburg.
James married his high school sweetheart and was married for 63 years. His wife Dorothy passed away in 2014.
They had two daughters, Deborah Brubaker and Kathleen Kite. There are nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Jim worked for Pennsylvania Railroad and retired on January 1, 1993, He was an avid golfer and outdoorsman. Jim will be greatly missed. He was a wonderful family man and loved dearly.
The funeral services are pending and will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Force.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2020