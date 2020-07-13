James L. Hackett, Jr., M.D., 87, of 1114 Windfall Road, St. Marys, died peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home.
He was born on October 30, 1932, in St. Marys, a son of the late Dr. James L. Hackett, Sr. and Freda Yetzer Hackett.
On June 10, 1958 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Washington, D.C., he married Ann Balsiger Hackett, who survives. Together they shared more than 62 years of marriage.
Dr. Hackett was a member of Sacred Heart Church. He attended Georgetown University, graduating in 1958 from medical school. He served his internship at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, then returned to Georgetown to begin his residency in Internal Medicine and Fellowship in Cardiology. He returned to St. Marys in 1962, where he went on to serve the community for more than 40 years at the former Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital, during which he cared for over 4000 patients. Dr. Hackett also spent the entirety of his career in St. Marys caring for the Sisters at the St. Joseph Monastery. He was a life member of the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce.
In his free time, Jim enjoyed golfing with his friends, affectionately known as the Fearsome Four. He greatly enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, Ann Balsiger Hackett, he is survived by one daughter; Cindy Mattivi Saluga and her husband Ron of State College, two sons; James Hackett and his wife Michele of Tucson, AZ, and Dr. Kevin Hackett and his wife Mary Beth of Hagerstown, MD, and by eight grandchildren; Kelly (Richard) Mercardo, Jimmy (Sarah) Hackett, Patrick Hackett, Alexa Mattivi, Maddie Mattivi, Kevin Hackett, Jr., Christopher Hackett, and Ryan Hackett, as well as by one great-grandson; Vincent Mercardo. He is also survived by a sister; Pauline Carson of Oakmont, and by a niece; Freda (Bob) Aughenbaugh of Oakmont.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son at birth, Patrick, by a son-in-law; Joseph Mattivi, and by a nephew; James R. Davis.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. James L. Hackett will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received at the church on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Community Nurses Hospice, Sacred Heart Church, or to a charity of choice
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com