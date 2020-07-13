1/1
Dr. James L. Hackett Jr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James L. Hackett, Jr., M.D., 87, of 1114 Windfall Road, St. Marys, died peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home.
He was born on October 30, 1932, in St. Marys, a son of the late Dr. James L. Hackett, Sr. and Freda Yetzer Hackett.
On June 10, 1958 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Washington, D.C., he married Ann Balsiger Hackett, who survives.  Together they shared more than 62 years of marriage.
Dr. Hackett was a member of Sacred Heart Church. He attended Georgetown University, graduating in 1958 from medical school. He served his internship at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, then returned to Georgetown to begin his residency in Internal Medicine and Fellowship in Cardiology. He returned to St. Marys in 1962, where he went on to serve the community for more than 40 years at the former Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital, during which he cared for over 4000 patients. Dr. Hackett also spent the entirety of his career in St. Marys caring for the Sisters at the St. Joseph Monastery. He was a life member of the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce.
In his free time, Jim enjoyed golfing with his friends, affectionately known as the Fearsome Four. He greatly enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, Ann Balsiger Hackett, he is survived by one daughter; Cindy Mattivi Saluga and her husband Ron of State College, two sons; James Hackett and his wife Michele of Tucson, AZ, and Dr. Kevin Hackett and his wife Mary Beth of Hagerstown, MD,  and by eight grandchildren; Kelly (Richard) Mercardo, Jimmy (Sarah) Hackett, Patrick Hackett, Alexa Mattivi, Maddie Mattivi, Kevin Hackett, Jr., Christopher Hackett, and Ryan Hackett, as well as by one great-grandson; Vincent Mercardo.  He is also survived by a sister; Pauline Carson of Oakmont, and by a niece; Freda (Bob) Aughenbaugh of Oakmont.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son at birth, Patrick, by a son-in-law; Joseph Mattivi, and by a nephew; James R. Davis.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. James L. Hackett will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received at the church on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Community Nurses Hospice, Sacred Heart Church, or to a charity of choice.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved