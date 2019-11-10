|
James R. Klein, 74, of 1040 LeMans Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly Friday, November 8, 2019, at his residence.
He was born August 1, 1945, in St. Marys, son of the late Emeron W. and Rose C. Detsch Klein. Jim was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. He was the owner of the former Klein Beverage in St. Marys and the former owner of Pro Clean.
On April 20, 1968, in the St. Mary's Church, Jim married Gail A. Fleischman, who preceded him in death on April 17, 2016.
Jim is survived by a daughter, Danielle Bergez and her husband Matthieu of Wilmington, Deleware; a son, Jeff Klein and his wife Elisa of Newtown Square; and by four grandchildren, Leo Bergez, Lucy Bergez, Nola Klein, and Rooney Klein. Also surviving are three sisters, Rosemary Wickett, Connie Tucker Socash, and Mary Jo Walters and her husband Clyde, all of St. Marys; a brother, Jerry Klein of St. Marys; and by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jim was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Shelander and Marlene Haberberger; three brothers, Kenneth Klein, LaVern Klein, and Fred Klein; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Klein and Patricia Klein; and by three brothers-in-law, Joseph Wickett, George Socash, and Wilfred Haberberger.
Jim was a member of the Queen of the World Church. He served in the United States Army Reserves and was a member of the American Legion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk Have Nursing Home, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the Three Breastketeers Cancer Fund, c/o Darlene Eckert, 102 Elk Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 11, 2019