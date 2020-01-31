|
|
James R. Pisaneschi, age 79 formerly of Byrnedale, PA, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born December 1, 1940, in Elk County, son of the late Joseph and Irene (Brown) Pisaneschi. He relocated to Massillon, Ohio in 2006 to be close to his family and grandchildren.
James was self employed at St. Marys Insurance Agency for 28 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Columbian Club, Knights of Columbus, and Rotary Club of St. Marys and Johnsonburg. He was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Force and more recently of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Massillon, Ohio.
James is survived by wife of 57 years, Carol (Mattone) Pisaneschi, son Mark (Sarah) Pisaneschi, daughter Maria (Harry) Kuhn, and grandchildren, Caroline, Maximo, and Gianna.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Nicholas Kuhn, brothers Ronald and Francis Pisaneschi.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave. N.W.,Canton, Ohio 44718, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 1, 2020